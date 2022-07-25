Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley Ultimatum News

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

We officially have a deadline for Charles Barkley's decision with LIV Golf.

The prominent Turner Sports analyst has been open about his interest in joining LIV Golf. Barkley, who said he makes about $20 million a year, would be willing to leave TNT for LIV Golf if they triple his salary..

Is it going to happen?

We'll reportedly be finding out soon.

We now have an ultimatum. This could get interesting.

"Good interview Dan. Charles always struck me as someone who would have passed on something like that. Money talks I guess," one fan tweeted.

"Charles may single-handily make the LIV tour palatable for those of us that were squeamish to give it a chance," one fan added.

"He has a good point - he could be screwing over his marketability for the rest of his career if he jumps ship. They'd have to make an offer he couldn't refuse," another fan added.

What will we see Barkley doing?