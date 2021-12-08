Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Surprising Admission

Sir Charles is certainly a one-of-one. For better or worse. On Tuesday night, Charles Barkley sat down with “Inside the NBA” colleague Ernie Johnson on their “Steam Room” podcast. And as expected, it didn’t disappoint in the entertainment department.

Among the highlights, Barkley revealed he named his daughter after a mall in Delaware.

Yup.

Charles Barkley says he named his daughter after a mall in Delaware pic.twitter.com/AdJpFgoWjq — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 8, 2021

“There’s a Christiana Mall in Delaware that I used to go by,” Barkley explained. “That’s how she got her name, Christiana.”

Barkley’s response prompted Ernie to stop the conversation and through his arms up. He then asked why. To which the Hall-of-Famer responded, “I don’t know. I just liked the mall.”

Christiana Barkley, 32, is the Round Mound of Rebound’s only child. She was born in 1989, in the heart of Barkley’s prime with the 76ers.

“You’re a mess man,” Johnson said.

The sports world had a field day with this one.

The Charles Barkley Stage of Capitalism https://t.co/2BFvLWzcnn — Kevin Stankiewicz (@kevin_stank) December 8, 2021

“The Charles Barkley Stage of Capitalism,” tweeted CNBC reporter Kevin Stankiewicz.

Thankfully it's a nice name, but EJ's reaction is fantastic content. https://t.co/eOEtxSSPOx — Sym (@symmering) December 8, 2021

“Thankfully it’s a nice name, but EJ’s reaction is fantastic content,” a fan responded.

great mall to be fair https://t.co/h0h8VijTrj — Chiefs Keef (@Schubey_Doo) December 8, 2021

“Great mall to be fair,” another fan said.

“God I love CB,” a fan responded simply.

Never change, Chuck.