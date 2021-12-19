The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Charlie Woods’ Sunday Performance

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods on Saturday.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods line up a putt on the 18th hole during the Pro-Am for the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Charlie Woods is putting on a fantastic performance in the final round of the PNC Championship. Tiger Woods’ son is showing the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to swinging the clubs.

The father-son duo has lived up to every bit of the hype coming into the tournament. With Team Woods going on an 11-birdie streak at one point.

Safe to say the sports world took notice.

“CHARLIE WOODS IS A PROBLEM,” one fan tweeted in all-caps. “TEAM WOODS TIED FOR THE LEAD!”

“Charlie Woods is gonna be the best athlete ever,” commented another.

Another fan remarked how incredible the young Woods is, “Like honestly unreal.”

“Charlie Woods floor is 15 majors,” another said.

“Charlie Woods hasn’t smiled in like an hour,” tweeted Golf Digest‘s Dan Rapaport. “Just hit a butter cut 4 iron to 4 feet and holed it from the back tees. Did not acknowledge any of the people yelling his name as he walked to the next tee.”

“Tunnel vision,” he added. “Apple, meet tree.”

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.