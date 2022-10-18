Sports World Reacts To Cleveland Guardians Hotel News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Guardians watches from the dugout during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians faced some adversity going into Game 5 of the ALDS.

According to ESPN's Eduardo Perez, the team had to check out of its hotel and bring its bags to Yankee Stadium, not knowing if they were going to Houston or back to Cleveland depending on the result.

But once the game was postponed, the Guardians tried to check back into their hotel and it was overbooked' forcing Cleveland's players to split up and stay at multiple hotels around the city.

The sports world reacted to the Guardians chaotic lodging news across across social media.

"W imo," commented the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast.

"Hal bought all the hotels near the stadium," a Bombers fan said. "My owner."

"Home-field advantage, baby," tweeted Anthony Riccobono. "Great job all around."

"DAMN YOU MANFRED AND YOUR WEATHER MACHINE!!!!!!!!" another user replied. "Imagine if this happened to the Yankees in Cleveland. MLB would’ve made the Guardians forfeit. Trash."

Where do you fall on this one?