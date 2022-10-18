Sports World Reacts To Cleveland Guardians Hotel News
The Cleveland Guardians faced some adversity going into Game 5 of the ALDS.
According to ESPN's Eduardo Perez, the team had to check out of its hotel and bring its bags to Yankee Stadium, not knowing if they were going to Houston or back to Cleveland depending on the result.
But once the game was postponed, the Guardians tried to check back into their hotel and it was overbooked' forcing Cleveland's players to split up and stay at multiple hotels around the city.
The sports world reacted to the Guardians chaotic lodging news across across social media.
"W imo," commented the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast.
"Hal bought all the hotels near the stadium," a Bombers fan said. "My owner."
"Home-field advantage, baby," tweeted Anthony Riccobono. "Great job all around."
"DAMN YOU MANFRED AND YOUR WEATHER MACHINE!!!!!!!!" another user replied. "Imagine if this happened to the Yankees in Cleveland. MLB would’ve made the Guardians forfeit. Trash."
Where do you fall on this one?