Sports World Reacts To Clint Dempsey's Performance Today

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 21: Hall of Fame Inductee Clint Dempsey smiles as he gives his speech during the 2021 National Soccer Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Toyota Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Hall of Fame soccer player Clint Dempsey traded in his cleats for a microphone at this year's World Cup.

The former U.S. soccer star is part of the broadcasting team for FOX at the World Cup this year. Over the past week, fans have loved the kind of analysis they're getting from him - especially how honest he is about the United States.

"God bless Clint Dempsey. When everyone else at the desk was washing up the US he knew they got lucky after two god awful substitutions almost gave this one away," one person pointed out.

"Clint Dempsey said Shaq Moore had more mistakes where he put his hand up to say “my bad” than actual passes completed. FACTS," said another.

"Thank you Clint Dempsey for calling out the awful, nonsensical Wright and Moore subs. These are performances in spite of Berhalter. This won’t work in single game elimination," added a third.

What do you think of Dempsey's performance thus far?