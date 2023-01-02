Sports World Reacts To College Football Playoff TV Ratings

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals marked the first time in its history that both games came down to the wire and were decided by one score. That made for some compelling football that fans were glued to - and the numbers reflect it.

ESPN just announced the ratings for the College Football Playoff semifinals and to little surprise, they crushed it. 21.7 million viewers saw TCU stun Michigan before Georgia won a thriller against Ohio State.

It was the most watched day of College Football Playoff action outside of New Year's Day on record and the third-most watched in the tournament's history. The 21.7 million viewers were more than 25-percent higher than last year's mark and was the most-watched of the past five years.

College football fans were happy to see that the numbers were so high even with powerhouse programs like Alabama and USC not there to bring in extra views. Many are expressing confidence that this bodes very well for College Football Playoff expansion in the years to come:

There were some concerns that the presence of TCU, a comparatively smaller program to national powerhouses like Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State, would lead to fewer viewers.

Most likely, a close game determines the ratings more than the matchup itself. People won't be tuning into the second half if it's a three-score blowout.

The biggest concerns have now been dashed though, and it bodes very well for expansion being a major success for ESPN.

What do you make of the ratings?