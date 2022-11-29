Sports World Reacts To Competitive Eater's Tragic Death

General view of atmosphere at the 2011 Nathan's Famous Fourth Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on July 4, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/FilmMagic) Rob Kim/Getty Images

The competitive eating scene lost one of its most beloved characters this week.

According to former "The Opie & Anthony Show" host Anthony Cumia, Patrick Philbin, better known as "Pat From Moonachie" passed away at the age of 59.

"Pat was ... [entertaining] as all hell," Cumia said on Twitter. "He was also a genuinely nice person. He was such a big part of the O&A show over the years. RIP Pat."

The sports world reacted to Philbin's passing on Tuesday.

"R.I.P. you hilarious savage," a user replied.

"Amazing to think he got a TMZ announcement..." another said. "Dude was such a nice guy, he deserves the publicity..."

"Met him at a Virus show in NJ. A very sweet man and was entertaining on the O&A Show. RIP Pat. The Baby Bird will always go down as one of the best radio stunts in history!"

"Unbelievable," tweeted Sam Roberts. "I’m so glad Pats getting love today. RIP."

No cause of death was shared, but Philbin recently told his followers that he was undergoing hydrotherapy after one of his legs was amputated.

There was also a GoFundMe started to help him with some of his health issues.