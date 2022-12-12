Sports World Reacts To Concerning Brittney Griner Update

American basketball star Brittney Griner gets out of a plane after landing at the JBSA-Kelly Field Annex runway on December 9, 2022 in San Antonio, after she was released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer. - WNBA player Griner, 32, who was arrested in Russia in February on drug charges, was expected to be transferred to a nearby military facility for medical checks, US media reported. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images) SUZANNE CORDEIRO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner is home now, after spending nearly a year in Russian custody, but there's likely still hard work ahead.

The WNBA star is back on American soil, but after nearly a year of being imprisoned abroad, she is likely facing some difficult challenges moving forward.

Jessica Buchanan, who was held captive by Somali pirates for several months a decade ago, explained to the Washington Post how there are still concerns.

“When you’re watching these things play out and time drags on, you know exactly how that feels,” Buchanan told The Washington Post of her situation. She added, “what happens is everyone thinks that everything’s going to be fine from now on, because you got through it; you survived. It’s the honeymoon phase. What sets in is what I call ‘surviving survival.’”

Griner is thankfully starting to adjust, at least a little bit. She played basketball on Sunday.

It was likely refreshing for Griner to be able to do something that she loves and is familiar with.

"Please quit bothering this woman. Let her return to “normalcy” on her own terms. Sheesh, ESPN," one fan wrote.

"Hopefully she takes as much time as she needs. Just need her ready to go get that gold," one fan added.

"take a whole year off for your mental & to get back into bball shape," another fan wrote.

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete.

It will be interesting to see where Griner goes from here. She should obviously take as much time as she needs.