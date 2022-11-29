Sports World Reacts To Concerning Christian Pulisic Report

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 05: United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) looks on as he adjusts his Captains arm band during a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Canada on September 5, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team got the win to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but it came at a cost.

Per The Athletic's Sam Stejskal, star midfielder Christian Pulisic suffered an abdominal injury and went to a local hospital for scans. Noting, he's "not at [the] stadium."

The sports world reacted to the troubling report out of Qatar on Twitter.

"The scans:" one user replied.

"Sucks he didn't get to celebrate the moment," a fan said.

"He can have my organs," another tweeted.

"Oh boy, I hope he is ok," commented Bloomberg's Vincent Lee.

"Thank you for your sacrifice."

"If that’s his last game in this World Cup, he’s been absolutely class," another user said. "I hope Chelsea is watching."

"I too am sick to my stomach after all that stress."

"Just let us have an hour of joy."

The weight of the United States' chances could rely on the outcome of Pulisic's injury.