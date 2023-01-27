Sports World Reacts To Concerning Conor McGregor Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 16: Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor listens to a question during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor got into what could have been a serious accident on Friday morning.

The MMA superstar shared a post on Instagram explaining that he'd just been hit by a car while riding his bike.

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full spreed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life," he wrote as the caption.

McGregor's post included video of his interaction with the driver who hit him. There appeared to be no hard feelings as the man gave him a ride home.

Take a look at the post here:

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this scary situation.

"Conor couldn’t have handled this situation more perfectly," one fan wrote.

"Be bad enough running someone over imagine getting out and seeing it’s f--king McGregor, be fully expecting your head to go into orbit," another added.

"He was so calm I don't know how," another said.

Thank goodness McGregor is okay after this concerning accident — and props to him for keeping his cool.