Sports World Reacts To Concerning Mike Tyson Photos

Mike Tyson's health could be on a decline, based on some recent photos of him

The former heavyweight champion was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport on Tuesday. According to the New York Post, he posed for some selfies with fans while carrying a walking stick in his lap.

This comes just a few weeks after Tyson was seen walking with a cane in New York City. According to TMZ Sports, Tyson wasn't nursing a new injury and was dealing with some "normal wear-and-tear problems."

Despite that report, some sports fans are still a bit worried about Tyson after seeing these photos.

Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time after he competed from 1985-2005.

He won his first 19 fights by knockout and was the World Heavyweight Champion from 1987-90.