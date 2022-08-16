Sports World Reacts To Concerning Mike Tyson Photos
Mike Tyson's health could be on a decline, based on some recent photos of him
The former heavyweight champion was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport on Tuesday. According to the New York Post, he posed for some selfies with fans while carrying a walking stick in his lap.
This comes just a few weeks after Tyson was seen walking with a cane in New York City. According to TMZ Sports, Tyson wasn't nursing a new injury and was dealing with some "normal wear-and-tear problems."
Despite that report, some sports fans are still a bit worried about Tyson after seeing these photos.
Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time after he competed from 1985-2005.
He won his first 19 fights by knockout and was the World Heavyweight Champion from 1987-90.