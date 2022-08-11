Sports World Reacts To Concerning Skylar Diggins-Smith News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against the Chicago Sky during the second half of the WNBA game at the Footprint Center on August 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 103-83. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith missed a game due to personal reasons. Moments ago, the team issued an update on her status.

The Mercury have announced that Diggins-Smith will miss the rest of the regular season due to personal reasons.

Phoenix intends to sign a replacement player before the end of this week. If the player is signed by Friday, they'll most likely be available for the team's showdown with the Dallas Wings.

Of course, WNBA fans are concerned about Diggins-Smith. It's been a challenging season for the Notre Dame product.

"Sad to hear this but hope Skylar is doing ok," one fan tweeted.

"I hope everything is okay with Skylar Diggins-Smith," another person wrote.

Diggins-Smith last played on Aug. 4, the same day Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. She was understandably emotional during her postgame press conference.

"Nobody wanted to even play today," Diggins-Smith said. "How are you supposed to approach the game with a clear mind, and the whole group is crying before the game? Because you try to honor her and you try to come out and still play hard for her."

There'll be plenty of people in Diggins-Smith's corner over the next few weeks.