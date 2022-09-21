Sports World Reacts To Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather News

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We could be getting a second fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor soon.

Per MailOnline Sport, Mayweather is expecting to fight McGregor again sometime in 2023. He prefers the fight to be an exhibition, but there has been talks of it being a professional one.

Mayweather fought McGregor in August of 2017 for the first time. He beat him in that fight and then announced his retirement from boxing right after it ended.

He won by TKO in the 10th round and has still yet to lose a fight in his professional career.

As for McGregor, he's still working his way back from injury after he broke his tibia against Dustin Poirer last year.

Some fans don't really see the need for a second fight between these two.

We'll have to see when an official announcement is made.