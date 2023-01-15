Sports World Reacts To Controversial Brittney Griner Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who spent nearly a full year imprisoned in Russia, received a major honor in her home state of Arizona last year.

The Arizona Republic named Griner its "Arizonan of the Year," an honor given to some notable figures over the years.

Griner received the same honor that former NFL player Pat Tillman received. Tillman, of course, gave up his life in battle, serving his country.

The decision to give Griner the award was a somewhat controversial one.

"Brittney Griner Named Arizonan of the Year, Conservatives Predictably Freak Out," The Root tweeted.

Many were happy to see Griner win the award, while others took issue with it.

"Congrats, Ms. Griner! Suck it, freaker-outers," one fan wrote.

"Eh, I can see where there would be a debate. We're not conservative. We certainly didn't freak out about it, but there are DEFINITELY some Arizonians who deserve that title and award more than she does," one fan added.

Griner is now back in the United States, having returned home after being traded for by President Biden.

She is reportedly set to re-start her WNBA career this year.