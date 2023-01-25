Sports World Reacts To Controversial Donald Trump Photo

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback great Brett Favre over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A photo of Donald Trump with former Philly mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino was recently revealed by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Merlino is a convicted mobster who's last stint in federal prison ended in mid-2020.

The photo from earlier this month shows the pair posing in golf attire at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this controversial photo.

"Two mobsters walk into a golf club... #TrumpCrimeFamily," one wrote.

"Nothing to see here. Just trump with a mob boss who was big in Atlantic City rackets," another said.

"Of course Trump is loved by mob bosses," another said.

Trump's team would not reveal if he knew who he was taking a photo with.

“President Trump takes countless photos with people. That does not mean he knows every single person he comes in contact with,” a Trump spokesperson said in a statement.

Merlino has been an outspoken supporter of Trump in the past.