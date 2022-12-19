Sports World Reacts To Controversial Gus Johnson Video

COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 22: Fox announcer Gus Johnson on the air before a college basketball game between Seton Hall Pirates and the Maryland Terrapins at the XFinity Center on December 22, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

A video of Gus Johnson appearing to do something is going viral on social media this morning.

Johnson was on the call of a college basketball game, when a fan sitting behind him appeared to catch him in the act.

"Gus Johnson vaping while announcing 😭," the fan tweeted on Sunday night.

The video has since gone viral.

Sports fans have since taken to social media to debate the video that's going viral.

"I mean he’s not on TV and if the arenas allows it then he’s good," one fan wrote.

"Snitching on one of the Goats smh," one fan added.

"hitting the desert breeze while commentating is CRAZY," another fan wrote.

It's unclear what Gus Johnson was doing, exactly. But the video is clearly going viral on Monday morning.

What do you think of the viral Gus Johnson video on Monday morning?