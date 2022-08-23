Sports World Reacts To Controversial Little League World Series Video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 26: Members of the West Region from Hawaii celebrate their 3-0 win over South Korea after winning the Championship Game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 26, 2018 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A video from the Red Sox vs. Orioles 2022 Little League Classic in Williamsport has sparked some serious controversy on social media.

The clip shows members of the Iowa Little League team sticking cotton on the head of a Black teammate.

"If you're confused why this is offensive to some people, well part of America's darkest past was slavery," WUSA9 anchor Darren M. Haynes explained. "White people used to own slaves, Black people were slaves — and cotton was a huge product that generated wealth in this country. But it came on the backs of enslaved Africans who worked grueling hours in conditions and situations you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy.

"To see this Black player being covered with cotton by his white teammates, perhaps you can understand why this is upsetting."

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this clip.

Some view these actions as something based in deep-rooted racism — others see it as a group of kids enjoying themselves.

"This is horrific and this is why teaching all history (the good, bad & ugly) is essential. And to the coaches/ leaders of the little league that allowed this you know damn well it's highly offensive and degrading," one fan wrote.

"Well said. No ill intent but still a troubling image. Discuss, learn, and don't repeat it. Hopefully these kids can still enjoy themselves at the LLWS and the world doesn't take away a memorable experience from some kids who didn't even know they made a mistake," another said.

"Media always portraying some bullshit. Them kids didnt have any intentions on being racist. Just kids being kids nothing more," another opposed.

The Little League World Series assured there was "no ill intent" behind these actions.

What's your take on this controversial video?