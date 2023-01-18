Sports World Reacts To Controversial Ray Lewis Announcement

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis receives his Ring of Excellence during halftime of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In wake of Darius Miles' capital murder charges, Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats reportedly reached out to former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis because "he went through a similar situation."

His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago. He went through a similar situation in Atlanta. He played in the NFL. He told me what he thought guys needed to hear.

Needless to say it got plenty of reaction from the sports world...

"Nate Oats calling Ray Lewis for advice on how to handle the Darius Miles situation is... something," said John Talty.

"Say what you want about Nate Oats, but the way he has handled this unprecedented situation has been nothing short of amazing. I'm just gonna forget that he called Ray Lewis, but other than that what a job. Bravo," a user tweeted.

"Nate Oats says he initiated the conversation with Ray Lewis," reported AL.com's Mike Rodak. "'He's a man of faith as well. Just kind of told me to share a little word with him, pray with him."'"

"Nate Oats after his conversation with Ray Lewis," another commented.

Hmm.