Sports World Reacts To Controversial 'Slap League' Video

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 03: UFC president Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 272 press conference on March 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White's new "sports' venture, the Power Slap League, is not without controversy.

The slap-fighting competition is exactly what it sounds like. Participants slap each other and see who can handle the impact the best.

Not surprisingly, it's been criticized by fans and media, and was condemned by Chris Nowinski, a Harvard Ph.D. and former professional wrestler who is the co-founder and president of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

"This is so sad," Nowinski tweeted, including a clip from last night's Power Slap debut. "Note the fencing posture with the first brain injury. He may never be the same. @danawhite & @TBSNetwork should be ashamed. Pure exploitation. What's next, 'Who can survive a stabbing?'"

The video Nowinski shared has sparked strong reaction from the Twitter world.

"This really is stupid," said DAZN's Ade Oladipo.

"Uncle Dana really messed up with this one I gotta be honest," one fan added.

"Crazy that people choose to do this," another person noted.

"Legit the dumbest sport in the world. Hate it," said a fourth commenter.

"Chris Nowinski is one of the most trusted voices in concussion research and overall brain injury research when it comes to competitive sports," said YouTuber Taylor Talks Comics. "I’d hope people will pay attention to how utterly stupid 'Power Slap' is and not watch it."

We can't really argue with any of these takes.

Even removing the health risks from the equation for a second, this is just an incredibly stupid way of "competing" at something.