Sports World Reacts To Controversial U.S. Offside Call

U.S. soccer fans are up in arms after a controversial offsides call took away a Tim Weah goal that would've given Americans a 2-0 lead over Iran at the half.

Weah was ruled just inches offside as he broke up the pitch for a goal that had Qatar going wild.

Here's what the sports world had to say about the questionable offsides:

"I hate this rule," a user said. "Should be daylight."

"I think it’s probably the right call, but damn McKennie was a quarter second away from having a great assist," another tweeted.

"I'm mad," laughed Ashley Reese.

"Semi-automated offside confusing people who don’t understand perspective once again. They need to get quicker at releasing these images or we’re going to get these complaints every matchday."

"U.S. should be up 2 right now," tweeted Victoria Lara.

"Love that VAR is created literally for situations like this and it's just not used."

"Straight up why is technology used here at all lol ur enforcing literal inches," another commented.

The U.S. still carries the lead through the first 45 minutes, but a two-goal cushion would've been huge for a United States team in need of a win to advance.