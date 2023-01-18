Sports World Reacts To Controversial Youth Basketball Video

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 21: A view of the backboard, rim and net during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a video of third graders playing a game of basketball started going viral.

No, it's not because the athletes were terrible - quite the contrary actually. The video showcased the talents of the young players, but that wasn't the lasting impact for fans who watched.

The celebration of the young players was a bit over the top. Fans couldn't help but react to the viral video on social media.

"If #7 was my son I’m acting insane on the sideline, probably have to be escorted out," one fan joked.

Other fans aren't too pleased with what happened on the court.

"I know I’m getting old because I don’t like any of this and I’d be benching all of them," said one fan.

"I hate this. As a coach or parent, I would never condone this. Respect the game, respect your opponent. Be humble. Learn to play the game the right way. Talk trash way further down the line," added another.

What do you think about the video?