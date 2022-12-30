Sports World Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's Insane Contract

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has penned one of the richest contracts in sports history.

The international soccer superstar has signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year deal worth $75 million per year, per CBS Sports.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this ridiculously-lucrative contract for Ronaldo.

"Just imagine making that kind of money per year," one fan wrote.

"He took great money to become irrelevant," another said.

"What a terrible way to end your career," another added.

"Good for him. get that money Ronaldo," another wrote.

Ronaldo's yearly earnings will reportedly come out to around $214 million including commercial deals, per FrontOfficeSports.

Ronaldo, 37, most recently played for Manchester United before their public breakup during this year's World Cup.

Al-Nassr is expected to officially announce this move following its away match against Al Khaleej on Saturday.