Sports World Reacts To Crushing Anthony Davis Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA preseason game at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 117-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After three straight games with over 30 points scored, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered an injury to his foot after 18 minutes on the court against the Denver Nuggets. But it appears that the injury is going to keep him out for a long time now.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis is expected to miss at least a month of basketball due to a right foot injury. It would be his longest injury layoff since March of last season.

The timing of the injury couldn't be worse for Davis and the Lakers. They're 12-16 after beating the Nuggets and are 11-11 over the last 22 games.

NBA fans are gutted for Anthony Davis, but not entirely surprised either. Many feel that it's been too much of a trend for Davis in recent years:

The Los Angeles Lakers have been determined to be buyers and not sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Perhaps that plan will change if they start losing in the absence of Anthony Davis.

At 12-16 the Lakers are 12th in the West and two games behind in the race for the last play-in spot. If they get into a deep hole, they simply have to start thinking about the future.

How will this injury to Anthony Davis affect the Lakers over the next few weeks?