Sports World Reacts To Dan Dakich's Job Announcement

Former ESPN basketball analyst and current radio host Dan Dakich announced some news this afternoon.

"Earlier today, I did my last show for Radio One," he said in a statement on Twitter. "I want to think Radio One, Jeff Smulyan and the whole team at Emmis Communications for a great 14 years."

In the statement, Dakich suggested that the success of his show with Outkick is the reason he's moving on.

"Given the success of my show, Don't @ Me on Outkick and the busy holiday season, this is the perfect time to focus on one show and make it the best I can possibly make it."

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

"That radio station ain’t what it used to be. Enjoyed listening and will pick up the online show," one fan said.

"Congrats, man. I've enjoyed getting to know you over the past year. Keep up the great work," added another.

What do you think of the move?