Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick’s Appearance Today

ESPN’s College GameDay had a somewhat surprising guest picker on Saturday morning – Danica Patrick. The former race car driver was in Chicago for Saturday afternoon’s Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin game.

As always, fan reaction to the guest picker selection was somewhat mixed.

Patrick isn’t necessarily known for her football knowledge (though most guest pickers aren’t) and while some fans were complimentary of her appearance, others were critical.

The guest picker did get the biggest pick of the day right, going with Notre Dame over Wisconsin. The Fighting Irish thumped the Badgers, 41-13.

“I feel like the Fighting Irish are gonna come through with it today,” Patrick said.

Patrick had a special outfit for the day, too.

"Game Day Is Guac Day." Danica Patrick came dressed for the occasion 🥑🏈 pic.twitter.com/6D2bEfgP5d — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 25, 2021

Patrick does have another connection to Wisconsin, too. She used to date Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Former first lady of Wisconsin Danica Patrick is in the building. pic.twitter.com/wEkPVnK14V — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 25, 2021

Patrick grew up rooting for the Bears, though, and has strong ties to Chicago. She also appeared to take a shot at her ex-boyfriend, dissing his alma mater, Cal.

Danica Patrick: "I can't tell you my reasons, but I really like Stanford to win today." Both Ms. Patrick and the Cardinal are not fans of UC Berkeley. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 25, 2021

Still, many weren’t pleased with her guest picker appearance on Saturday.

Danica Patrick… should not pick football games 🤣🤣 — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) September 25, 2021

Others, of course, were pleased by it. Many pointed out how the guest pickers typically don’t fare very well.

“Any worse than the country music guy earlier this season?” one fan tweeted.

“Maybe actors shouldn’t either? Matthew McConaughey *cough* So she made picks? Who cares?” another fan added.

How’d you feel about Danica Patrick’s appearance on Saturday?