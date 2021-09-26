The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick’s Appearance Today

Danica Patrick talks about college football.STAFFORD SPRINGS, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 12: CBS driver analysts, Danica Patrick looks on during practice for the Inaugural Superstar Racing Experience Event at Stafford Motor Speedway on June 12, 2021 in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/SRX via Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay had a somewhat surprising guest picker on Saturday morning – Danica Patrick. The former race car driver was in Chicago for Saturday afternoon’s Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin game.

As always, fan reaction to the guest picker selection was somewhat mixed.

Patrick isn’t necessarily known for her football knowledge (though most guest pickers aren’t) and while some fans were complimentary of her appearance, others were critical.

The guest picker did get the biggest pick of the day right, going with Notre Dame over Wisconsin. The Fighting Irish thumped the Badgers, 41-13.

“I feel like the Fighting Irish are gonna come through with it today,” Patrick said.

Patrick had a special outfit for the day, too.

Patrick does have another connection to Wisconsin, too. She used to date Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick grew up rooting for the Bears, though, and has strong ties to Chicago. She also appeared to take a shot at her ex-boyfriend, dissing his alma mater, Cal.

Still, many weren’t pleased with her guest picker appearance on Saturday.

Others, of course, were pleased by it. Many pointed out how the guest pickers typically don’t fare very well.

“Any worse than the country music guy earlier this season?” one fan tweeted.

“Maybe actors shouldn’t either? Matthew McConaughey *cough* So she made picks? Who cares?” another fan added.

How’d you feel about Danica Patrick’s appearance on Saturday?

