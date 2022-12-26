Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Christmas Photos
Hopefully everyone who celebrates had a good Christmas on Sunday.
Danica Patrick certainly appeared to.
The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver celebrated with her family over the holidays.
Patrick took to social media to show off her celebration with family members.
"On the way out the door we finally got a family pic. ☺️🎄❤️ We were just a little too busy relaxing all day. After the presents of course. 😜," she wrote.
Fans are loving what Patrick showed off on Christmas.
"Adorable ❤️❤️❤️ love you D! @danicapatrick," one fan wrote.
"Love the peanut, snow angels!!!!" one fan added.
"Merry Christmas cute pj's," one fan added on social media.
"Matching PJ’s for the Christmas! 😊," another fan wrote on social media.
"Merriest of Christmases Danica and fam ✨🍾🎁🎄," one fan added on social media.
Merry Christmas, Danica.