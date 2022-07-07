Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's July 4th Outfit

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, speaks during a press conference announcing her retirement from full-time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick was in the stars and stripes spirit over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver busted out a special red, white and blue-themed outfit for the United States holiday this past weekend.

Patrick shared some photos of her special outfit on Instagram, though most fans were more impressed by the dress.

Patrick's red, white and blue yoga pants were the real winner, here. The Captain America vibes are very appropriate.

"Healthy and happy look good on you!" one fan tweeted.

"🔥🔥Wow🔥🔥," another fan added.

"OMG," another fan added.

Patrick made sure to get in some Fourth of July eating, as well.

Hopefully everyone had a lovely Fourth of July weekend, as well.