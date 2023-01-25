Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Personal Announcement

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Danica Patrick took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to announce some personal news.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver has been spending all of January at home.

"I have been home for all of January, hence a lack of IG content. Which means I have been working out, eating at home, recorded some podcasts, walking the dogs, watching football, playing golf, and taking care of my body and mind. I asked for this month off many months ago. No particular reason, other than it’s smart to have some down time," she announced.

Patrick is set to get back to traveling, though. Ahead of her trip to Hawaii, she had another round of treatment.

"For the first time in years, my body is giving me really positive feedback. F---, it’s been a long road. But truly, the lesson is, less is more. Credit to @mhfitnesstraining for the training and food protocol. Damn it, you were right," she added.

Good for Danica!



"Girl sign me up! I wanna #livelikedanica ! 🙌" one fan wrote.

"I believe you will outlive all your friends 💯. And then you will make new friends 😁💯🕺🏁," one fan predicted.

"No track or kart driving for fun on your time off?" another fan wondered.

"Ozone is great for so many especially for patients post explant!!" one fan added.

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It's good to hear that Danica is back to feeling like herself.