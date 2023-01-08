Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks cuts down the net after her teams championship win over the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs after the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Well done, Dawn Staley.

On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.

Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach.

That's a great move by the Gamecocks.

"Class move. Dawn Staley isn't the most popular coach among #LSU fans, but she deserves props for this," one fan wrote.

"Seriously classy," one fan added.

"I’m an Auburn EVERYTHING fan but from where I sit, I personally love Coach Staley’s approach. My white privilege has always clouded my view until folks like Dawn came along. I believe she cares and is genuine in her thoughts and deeds!" another fan wrote.

Well done, Dawn!