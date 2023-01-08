Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision
Well done, Dawn Staley.
On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach.
That's a great move by the Gamecocks.
"Class move. Dawn Staley isn't the most popular coach among #LSU fans, but she deserves props for this," one fan wrote.
"Seriously classy," one fan added.
"I’m an Auburn EVERYTHING fan but from where I sit, I personally love Coach Staley’s approach. My white privilege has always clouded my view until folks like Dawn came along. I believe she cares and is genuine in her thoughts and deeds!" another fan wrote.
Well done, Dawn!