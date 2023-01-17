Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved College Mascot

Tusk V, the Arkansas Razorbacks' live mascot, passed away on Sunday afternoon, the university announced.

The beloved Arkansas sports mascot died of natural causes at the Stokes Family farm outside of Dardanelle, Ark.

Tusk V served as the school's live mascot from 2019-22. His final appearance as mascot came during the Razorback football team's 55-53 3 OT win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Oh no! I’m heart broken," one fan wrote.

"Thank you, Tusk V, for representing Arkansas and putting smiles on so many faces. Rest easy," another said.

"RIP Tusk. I hope you’re eating ALL the grapes you want," another added.

Tusk V, who previously took over for his father, Tusk IV, will be succeeded by his brother Tusk VI in the continuation of the live mascot program at the University of Arkansas, per the school.