Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NHL Player

A former NHL player passed away on Sunday night.

Gino Odjick, who was once the NHL leader in penalty minutes, died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital. He was 52 years old.

Odjick spent 12 seasons in the NHL and played for the New York Islanders, Philadephia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, and Vancouver Canucks.

The sports world is heartbroken over Odjick's death.

"So to hear the passing of Gino Odjick, one of the toughest players to play the game. He rode shotgun for Pavel Bure during his time in Vancouver. Godspeed Gino," Don Cherry tweeted.

"Just heard the awful news that Gino Odjick passed away. Gino was a legend, we became friends after he retired and I have so much love and respect for him. Just heartbreaking news. Gone way too soon. Sending my condolences to his family," Allan Walsh tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Odjick's family and friends. May he rest in peace.