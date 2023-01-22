Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved Reporter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: A general view during the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 27, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A beloved sportswriter tragically passed away at the age of 61 this week.

Gwen Knapp, who was "well known in the San Francisco area for focusing on subjects like racism, sexism and drugs, in columns that sometimes angered sports stars," died following a battle with cancer.

The former New York Times editor, who previously served as a columnist in San Francisco and Philadelphia, had lymphoma.

Our thoughts are with her friends and family members.

"I want to tell you about my friend Gwen. But I’d be doing so through tears. For now know she was my lifesaver, who always answered the phone at 2 am her time to let me vent, laugh or cry. If I could just call her now. Godspeed, Gwennie. I love you," one colleague wrote.

"Gwen Knapp was such a wonderful voice of reason in an era where many columnists were anything but," one reporter added.

"Gwen Knapp, one of our editors in sports, passed away today after enduring so much. She was a great journalist. She was a fierce advocate for doing good & interesting work. She was a supportive colleague. (Thank you.) She cared so much. I’ll miss her a lot. May she rest in peace," one colleague added.

Our thoughts are with her friends and family members during this difficult time.