Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: A Wilson brand NBA basketball is pictured during the first quarter of the game between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away.

Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old.

"He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on Monday, via 247Sports. "He did EXACTLY what he was supposed to do in terms of a father.”

During his collegiate career, Calip played guard and even led the team in points during the 1990-91 season. During the Wolverines' championship run, he came off the bench and helped them win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The sports community has been quick to react to this sad news.

"Rest in Peace to my guy Demetrius Calip! Was a baller in his day, a champion, and a great man! I put Noah in his hands during his younger days & he took care of my son as if he was his own… Prayers to LilDC and Cynthia! He will be missed!" one tweet read.

"My first day on campus in Ann Arbor was the fall of 1990. I would meet and compete with Demetrius Calip that day. I will never forget how he made me feel. It is a true testament to his character. He was truly a Michigan Man. Godspeed and #GoBlue," another tweet read.

Our thoughts are with Calip's family and friends. May he rest in peace.