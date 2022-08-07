Sports World Reacts To Death Of Jiu-Jitsu World Champion

Jiu-Jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been pronounced dead after he was shot in the head at a concert.

According to MMAFighting.com, Lo wasn't happy with police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo when he came and took a bottle from his table. Lo and Velozo got into a tussle before they were separated, but it didn't stop there.

Velozo took out his gun and shot Lo in the head before the latter was taken to a local hospital.

Sports fans from around the globe are giving their condolences to Lo.

Lo is widely considered to be one of the best Jiu-Jitsu competitors of all time.

He won eight IBJJF World Championships during his career and also won the gold medal in the light heavyweight division earlier this year.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lo and his family during this time.