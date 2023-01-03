Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Action Star

LEON, MEXICO - MARCH 12: Ken Block of USA and Alessandro Gelsonimo of USA compete with their Ford Escort during the Shakedown of the FIA World Rally Championship Mexico on March 12, 2020 in Leon, Mexico. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images) Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

An Extreme MotorSports driver has suddenly passed away.

Ken Block, who is also a YouTube star, has died at the age of 55 following a snowmobile accident in Utah.

Per ABC News, Block was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Monday (Jan. 2). Outside of being a top racer, he was in a lot of racing video games, including Need for Speed, Dirt, and Forza.

The sports world is absolutely devastated by the loss of Block.

"This is a sad way to start the day, but some of my favorite videos on YouTube are of Ken Block and his supremely overpowered cars driving creatively around various environments. Ken died in a snowmobiling accident yesterday, and that’s very sad," another tweet read.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Block's family and friends. May he rest in peace.