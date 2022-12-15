Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Basketball Coach

The basketball world lost one of its all-time greats today with the passing of legendary women's basketball coach Billie Moore. She was 79 years old.

Moore was a trailblazer in women's basketball coaching, becoming the first head coach to lead two different women's teams to national championship titles. She led Cal State Fullerton to a title in 1970 after her first year at the helm, and then replicated the feat by leading UCLA to a title in 1978 - also in her first year.

Moore had a big impact on the rise of women's basketball at the international level as well. She was the first-ever head coach of the Team USA women's team and led them to a silver medal at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Among her most notable pupils in the 1970s were Ann Meyers, Nancy Lieberman and the late-great Pat Summitt.

The wider sports world has come out to offer condolences to Moore on her passing:

Billie Moore retired with an overall record of 436-196. In 1999, she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as well as the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Moore is one of the all-time greats, and paved the way for future coaches to succeed in all levels of the game.

Our hearts go out to Moore's family and loved ones.