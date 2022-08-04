Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion

(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77.

Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday.

"Johnny Famechon was one of the most popular Australian boxers of all time," Sport Australia HOF chairman John Bertrand said in a statement. "Johnny was our humble, skillful world champion, showing the essence of how we see our heroes. He was described as poetry in motion, a master craftsman."

The boxing world mourned Famechon's loss and celebrated his life on Twitter.

"Australia has lost a sporting icon," Australian journalist Ben Damon wrote. "May the legendary Johnny Famechon rest in peace."

"I am so sorry to learn of the passing away of Australian boxing icon Johnny Famechon," World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman said. "May he rest in eternal peace."

"I had the honour of covering Johnny Famechon’s induction into World Boxing Hall Of Fame and the unveiling [of] his statue," reporter Nick McCallum wrote. "'Australia’s classiest boxer', his determination helped him live with horrific road accident injuries while retaining an endearing, cheeky sense of humour and smile."

"One of the very best to do it," Luke Gavin said after highlighting Famechon's accomplishments, including 56 victories in 67 fights.

