Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Figure

The sport of boxing lost an icon on Tuesday.

Per an announcement from his son, legendary boxing ref Mills Lane known by many for his portrayal in MTV's classic claymation series "Celebrity Deathmatch," has passed away.

He was 85-years-old.

Lane rose to fame as both a boxer and referee before transitioning into a career in law as a district attorney and judge in the state of Nevada. He had reportedly been in hospice care for the past few days, with his son telling the Reno Gazette Journal:

"He took a significant decline in his overall situation. It was a quick departure. He was comfortable and he was surrounded by his family."

The sports world reacted to Mills' unfortunate passing on Twitter.

"R.I.P," a fan replied.

"RIP Mills Lane," another said. "Legend."

"R.I.P. was the ref for Tyson v Holyfield 2," another user tweeted.

"Damn. I loved the claymation version of this guy for 'Celebrity Death Match.' RIP."

"About the only good thing to ever be related to Reno, Nevada. Godspeed, Judge Lane."

Mills was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2013. He will be missed.