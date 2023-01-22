Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broadcaster

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The sports world is mourning the death of a beloved announcer this weekend.

Bill Schonely, a longtime NBA announcer known for his work with the Portland Trailblazers, died at the age of 93 earlier this weekend.

"I was the kid who used to sneak a radio under the covers to listen to the great Bill Schonely. He made me to want to be a broadcaster. Inspired and entertained us all. He said goodbye to #ripcity last night, at the age of 93. Thank you Schonz," one fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

Blazers star Damian Lillard weighed in, too.

"It's a sad day for the city and for the organization... His voice will be remembered. What he represented will be remembered. I'm just happy that I've been around long enough and spent enough time around him to call him a friend," he said.

Rest in peace, Bill.