Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Olympian

The sports world lost a legendary Olympic athlete on Wednesday evening.

According to a report from the Associated Press, legendary skier Rosi Mittermaier died at the age of 72 on Wednesday.

Mittermaier won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics and nearly swept the women's Alpine skiing competition.

"Rosi Mittermaier, who won downhill and slalom gold medals at the 1976 Winter Olympics and narrowly missed a sweep of all three women's Alpine skiing events at the Games, has died. She was 72," the Associated Press tweeted.

The sports world is mourning her loss.

"The ‘76 games were the first time this southern boy had ever heard of snow skiing. Rosi Mittermaier and Franz Klammer were like gods to me after watching them hurl themselves down the mountain. RIP, Rosi,' one fan wrote.

"Rest in peace," one fan added.

"I was never really interested in the Olympics, but #RosiMittermaier I always found them likable and lovable even as a child. She had a naturalness that fascinated me," one fan added.

"Rest in peace #RosiMittermaier . Remained a great sports idol and likeable person," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with her friends and family members during this difficult time.