Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Soccer Star

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Legendary Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the sporting world lost a beloved figure when soccer legend Pele passed away.

The Brazilian soccer star had been hospitalized for a month before he passed away today. He was 82 years old.

Pele's family visited him frequently during his final days, but earlier this week his daughter seemed to suggest he didn't have much longer. On Thursday the three-time World Cup champion passed.

"Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82," the Associated Press reported.

The sports world flocked to social media to remember the legendary figure.

"May he rest in peace. One of the greatest football players in the history. He will forever be a legend," one fan said.

"A man with a god-given talent, one of the names who will remain forever in the memory. All thoughts with the family. RIP, legend," added another.

"Rest in Peace, Pele. One of the greatest football players of all time, the King of Football who inspired millions to play the beautiful game. My thoughts are with his family," said a third.

Our thoughts are with Pele's family.