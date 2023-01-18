Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestler

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Wrestlers Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle and Matt Taven visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the wrestling world received devastating news when Ring of Honor star Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, passed away.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan announced. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today."

"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

The wrestling world flocked to social media to remember the star.

"Devastating!! I've known Jay since he was 15 years old. Him and Mark are total sweethearts. Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe!! My heart goes out to his family.....so sad....." former WWE wrestler Brian Heffron said.

"Devastating news. The wrestling world lost a master of his craft today. My condolences to all of Jay’s friends, family, and loved ones," another fan said.

"Simply one of the greatest tag wrestlers who ever lived/will ever live. RIP," a third added.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.