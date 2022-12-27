Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder

Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old.

Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators.

Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to his passing.

"My condolences to his family," one fan wrote.

"Rest in Peace Fred," another added.

"We’re saddened by the passing of Fred Valentine. Fred played in 5 seasons for the Senators in the 1960s. May he rest in peace," the Nationals wrote.

Valentine's best season came in 1966 when he finished 21st in AL MVP voting. He finished that season with a career-high 16 home runs and 59 RBI on a .276 batting average.

Our thoughts are with the Valentine family and all those close to him during this difficult time.