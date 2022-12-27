Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Baseball Admission

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has given his answer to an age-old question: What's the world's most difficult sport?

Sanders famously played both professional football and baseball. And as an elite athlete, he played a wide variety of sports throughout his life.

Prime Time has named baseball as the hardest sport to master.

"That ball does some things to you, man. Any sport that you can fail 7/10 times at and become great... that's a hard sport," Sanders said during a recent interview with his friend Shannon Sharpe.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this admission from Sanders.

"Thank you for saying what i’ve been saying for years," one fan wrote.

"That ball does some things to you is such an understatement for anyone who's hitting .205 in july," another added.

"Was it ever really a debate? MLB and hockey from a skill standpoint the hardest sports to play," another said.

Sanders said football was the easiest sport for him. He stuck with baseball for "the challenge."

"It was a challenge for me," he added. "I love challenges. I couldn't master it, and it frustrated me because I hate to lose."