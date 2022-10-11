Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Media News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world learned that a documentary featuring Deion Sanders will be debuting later this year.

According to a report from Mark J. Burns, Amazon Prime Video is creating a four-part documentary centering on the Jackson State football program and its coach - Deion.

"Prime is now on Prime," one executive said about the show. Sanders is loyal to the documentary crew, which should make this interesting.

"I once tried to interview Deion after a high school game when he was coaching at Trinity Christian but he would only talk to the documentary crew following him around," reporter Chris Vannini said.

Other fans think he just wanted to have a show on Prime Video to match his nickname.

"You know he sat there thinking 'Prime on Prime? Yea I gotta do that' lmao," one fan said.

Fans will have to wait a few months, but the show will likely be worth it.