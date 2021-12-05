Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Bold Move

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders continues to find ways to innovate as a head coach.

Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State University in Mississippi, had a very special guest speaker earlier in the week.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach brought in Instagram model Brittany Renner to speak to his team.

Renner commented on her dating life and more.

“Naturally, if you play a sport, that’s an incentive to talk to you,” Renner said. “A lot of times women, men in general. Everybody wants something. Even if we have our own thing going on, it’s like me being with you is good because you boost my stock. I boost your stock. It’s that simple.”

The meeting reportedly took place in October, though the video was released this past week.

“It’s my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off. I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody,” Sanders admitted.

Renner has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, news of the guest speaker went viral on social media.

Coach Prime brought in Brittany Renner to JSU today to talk to his guys 👀 @DeionSanders @brittanyrennerr pic.twitter.com/nh4HszzJvZ — Overtime (@overtime) December 3, 2021

“I respect it,” one fan tweeted.

“I thought he was kidding until I saw this video,” another fan admitted.

“Deion is goofy for this one,” one fan added.

Regardless, you have to respect Deion’s ability to try new things.

Jackson State, meanwhile, won its conference championship on Saturday. The Tigers finished the season at 11-1.