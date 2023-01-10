Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Cincinnati Admission

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Deion Sanders had quite the sports background.

In addition to being a former football player and the current head coach at Colorado, he was also one heck of a baseball player. Sanders played in the MLB from 1989-01 and had stints with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, and Cincinnati Reds.

Of those teams, Sanders loved playing for the Reds and wanted to even play for the Bengals to do both sports but it wasn't meant to be.

"I loved playing baseball in Cincinnati. I wanted to build a home there and live there forever. We even asked the Bengals, who were horrible, to do the two-sport thing. They didn't even call us back, that's how bad they were at the time," Sanders said.

Sports fans had some great reactions to this admission.

Seeing Sanders play for the Bengals would've been something else. Instead, he spent his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and the Baltimore Ravens.