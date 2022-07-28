Sports World Reacts To Depressing Simone Biles Tweet

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, a new meme format showing literary characters has been making the rounds on social media.

On Thursday afternoon, United States star gymnast Simone Biles got in on the action - in a unique way. Instead of praising herself for something good, she focused on her struggles at the last Olympics.

"Little miss traumatized by her olympic experience," Biles said on Twitter. It didn't take long for fans to start showing her support.

"This is the only good version of the meme," one account said.

"More like little miss strong, little miss self aware, little miss inspiring," another fan said.

"Little miss triple twisting double back lapped the competition and showed an entire generation that it's okay to put yourself and your mental health first. Little miss queen in every way," a third fan said.

Biles remains one of the most decorated U.S. Olympians ever.