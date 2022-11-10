Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter House For Sale Photos

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter attend 14th Annual Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation Celebrity Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter made plenty of money during his illustrious Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees.

Well, he's about to make another big chunk of change. Earlier this week reports emerged that Jeter's New York mansion is going up for auction.

The starting big is reportedly set at $6.5 million.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the wild house news.

"I can’t remember the last time I heard the word castle used neither figuratively or fictionally that is an ACTUAL CASTLE," one fan joked.

Others don't want the house because of the cleaning situation.

"Is it bad the first thing I thought of was how much it would cost to clean this place? Like anxiety overload lol," a fan said.

Others are glad there isn't much of a lawn to mow.

"There seems to be very little lawn to mow. Theres always that," a fan joked.

Would you want the house?