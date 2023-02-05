Sports World Reacts To Despicable Student Section Chant

Colorado State basketball has apologized for what some students chanted at an opposing player this weekend.

Some students at Colorado State chanted "Russia" at a Utah State player who is from Ukraine.

"Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted "Russia" at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine," Colorado State announced.

"On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community."

"Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Be better, students.

"He's from Ukraine. Not 'the Ukraine.' Even the apology sucks, get it together and make those students watch some actual news clips of what's happening there as punishment," one fan wrote.

"CSU apology for some students chanting “Russia” at a Ukrainian player, in which the school refers to the country as “the Ukraine,” implying it belongs to Russia. Masters class in how not to do PR. I love having to apologize for my apologies," one fan added.

"Classless but what’s the university supposed to do about it other than apologize?" one fan added.

"Disgusting students. And also disgusting response from school. First off, name the athlete… Max Shuga. 2nd.. it’s not “the” Ukraine as Russia calls it. It’s Ukraine. They need a better response than this," one fan added.

Be better, everyone.